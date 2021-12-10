DVHS director named 'Unsung Hero'

According to Arm & Hammer, Delaware Valley Humane Society Director Erin Insinga is the cat’s meow.
The New Jersey-based company announced in a Dec. 8 media release that Insinga is one of its Unsung Heroes, named through its Feline Generous program. The release said Insinga was one of three heroes named, out of nearly 4,500 nominations, representing “thousands of staff and volunteers at cat shelters across the country who go above and beyond to care for purrfectly impurrfect cats … from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Alaska.” The campaign, the release said, ran from Oct. 29 through Nov. 20, with recipients chosen by a panel of judges.
Insinga won the program’s Compassion Award, earning the Sidney shelter $7,500 and Insinga a one-year supply of cat litter, which she said she plans to donate to area food pantries. Insinga, in her seventh year with the shelter, said she learned of the recognition via email earlier this month. Insinga was recognized especially, the release said, for her April rescue of 91 cats from an abandoned trailer and the rehabilitation of Joe, a paralyzed cat brought to the shelter and taught to walk again by Insinga and her volunteers.
“At first I thought it was a scam; it was such a huge monetary award, so I had to do some digging to make sure it was legit, then when I realized they weren’t pulling my chain, I was so surprised I got it,” Insinga said. “I was so excited.”
Though Insinga described herself as “not a cat person, per se,” she said feline advocacy is a critical part of rescue work.
“I do rescue and help a lot of cats, so it’s such a huge part of my job,” she said. “I probably rescue and help more cats than any other animal; I do a lot of dogs and farm animals and companion animals … but cats are really what need the most help, because they have such a limited amount of laws to protect them. Where Ag and Market laws are written for dogs and there are chapters and chapters for farm animals, cats just aren’t protected on a state or local level, so they get thrown by the wayside and, unfortunately, they are the ones that need the most protection. They reproduce very quickly and rely heavily on us for sanctuary from the elements and food, so they are the underserved of the animal world.”
The 101 East Main St. shelter, Insinga said, is still dealing with the aftermath of the 91-cat rescue.
“That started with one pregnant female cat, where I think someone got so overwhelmed with wanting to care,” she said. “Their intentions were good, and the cats were incredibly well socialized — some of the friendliest I’ve ever seen in 15 years of rescue — so they weren’t emotionally neglected, but they were physically neglected and have lifelong issues they’ll have to deal with. Some have chronic upper respiratory infections and missing eyes … so it’s like the island of misfit cats here. I have a lot left from the 91, at least 20 … and there were no criminal charges there, where, had those been dogs, it would’ve been handled differently. So that’s a perfect example of why animal shelters are so important, because we step in when the law fails in providing justice for animals like that.”
And Joe, she said, is leading a healthy life as an unofficial employee at the Sidney McDowell & Walker store.
Insinga said the monetary component of the award is “very impactful.” The shelter, she said, takes in five to eight cats weekly, not including litters of kittens, for an average of about 500 cats annually. At the time of the interview, Insinga said, DVHS was housing 71 cats and three dogs.
“It really takes the weight off,” she said. “We are paying $75 per female cat to get spayed through our low-cost clinic through Animal Care Sanctuary and we’re neutering our male cats here, so a huge chunk of that money will go toward spaying female cats, because that’s a huge financial obligation. And we have to buy our own medical supplies — the (remainder of the) 91 cats in particular go through a ton of amoxicillin and ear-cleaning products just to alleviate the issues they have — and vaccines. We have to vaccinate every single animal here and … FIV and leukemia testing alone is $35 per cat, so when we’re taking in hundreds of cats a year, that money is going to help us get through at least two years.”
The award is personally meaningful, too, Insinga said, as her mother and fellow rescuer, Diane Troxell, was her nominator. Troxell, a former animal cruelty investigator, operates the regional nonprofit organization All Animals Matter.
“When I found out she nominated me, I almost felt this sense of guilt … because I wish I had nominated her,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without the guidance she’s given me, and I am the rescuer I am because of my mom.”
For more information on the Arm & Hammer program, visit felinegenerousheroes.com.
