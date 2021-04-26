There’s a new place to look for bald eagles in Schoharie County.
The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. and wildlife photographer Bill Combs Jr. have partnered to create the Schoharie County Eagle Trail. The two hosted a virtual launch event Saturday, April 24, to officially open the first trail tours, according to a media release.
“We couldn’t be more excited to finally see this project come to fruition,” Julie Pacatte, executive director of SEEC, said in the release. “Not only will trail-goers catch a glimpse of the magnificent birds, we encourage the birdwatchers to frequent the area restaurants and shops stimulating the local economy.”
Schoharie County specialty retailers and museums carry unique eagle art and curiosities.
Combs has been photographing bald eagles, specifically those in Schoharie County, for the past 15 years, the release said. “I am out on the trail every day, watching the birds, studying their habits, and I knew this was something that needed to be shared, and enjoyed by more than just me,” He said. “The eagles are creatures of habit, and like to stay close to home, so it can be most assured that a visit to the trail will result in eagle sightings.”
Formalized in fall 2020, the eagle trail is an accessible bird watching route “designed to entertain and educate visitors on the flourishing eagle population in Schoharie County,” the release said. For more information, visit www.sceagletrail.com, Facebook@SchoCtyEagleTrail or www.visitschohariecounty.com/listing/eagle-trail.
