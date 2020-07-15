The Earlville Opera House has been chosen by the New York State Council on the Arts to administer the Broome, Chenango and Otsego Decentralization Program, for arts and cultural grants available in 2021 and beyond, according to a media release.
Founded in 1977, the Decentralization Program was developed to ensure that New York State's cultural funding reaches every part of the state. The program offers annual grants up to $5,000 to non-profit organizations, artists and collectives for cultural and artistic public programming. Grant opportunities include Community Arts Grants and Arts Education Grants.
According to the release, Victoria Calvert Kappel will join the EOH team as the new decentralization coordinator. Kappel was most recently executive director of arts at the Palace in Hamilton. During her four-year tenure there, she developed programming including Summer Youth Theater Workshops and From Script to Stage, a play development residency. She was executive director of the Chenango Arts Council for 15 years.
EOH Executive Director Michelle Connelly said, “The (decentralization) program enables cultural development in the most rural and impoverished pockets of our service area, bringing arts and culture to populations who may have little or no access to these humanities. The program fosters growth and capacity of local nonprofits and cultivates careers for emerging and established artists. Most importantly, DEC supports meaningful public arts engagement and youth arts education opportunities that assist individuals in connecting with themselves and others through the arts. As a result, DEC is a community capacity builder as well as a driver for economic development in our region.”
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information to be released on the grants program including 2021 grant guidelines and application materials. Kappel can be reached at victoria.kappel@earlvilleoperahouse.com for grant inquiries.
