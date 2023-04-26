Repairs to the Earlville Opera House will be aided by a $50,000 state grant.
Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced more than $42 million has been awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts to 144 small and medium-sized capital projects, including the one in Earlville. "This record capital investment in arts and cultural organizations across the state supports crucial building renovations, accessibility improvements and new spaces for creative work," a media release from Hochul's office said.
"Strengthening our creative sector increases tourism, boosts our economy, and enhances the rich heritage and cultural life of New York State," Hochul said in the release. "These record grants will support a wide range of diverse and innovative projects at our arts and cultural organizations across the state, helping ensure all who visit will continue to have wonderful experiences for years to come."
According to the release, the Earlville Opera House was granted $50,000 for "significant repairs to its historic brick masonry which has suffered damage over time due to rainwater runoff from roof drainage scuppers."
Executive Director Michelle Connelly said, “This project is integral to structural building stabilization of our historic venue in the best interest of preservation for current and future generational cultural use. We’re thrilled to be the recipient of this very meaningful funding and are pleased to be recognized as an important artistic resource adding to the cultural heritage of New York State.”
Council on the Arts Chair Katherine Nicholls said, "On behalf of NYSCA staff, Council and our arts and culture community, I wish to thank Governor Hochul and our State Legislators for their vital commitment to New York's arts and cultural organizations across our state. Giving our arts and cultural organizations the means to further grow and enrich their communities creates a healthier and stronger future for all New Yorkers."
Earlville Opera House Arts Center is at 18 East Main Street in Earlville.
