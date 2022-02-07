Early-morning fire ravages Davenport towing business

An early morning fire Saturday, Feb. 5 at Gerster's Triple E Towing and Repair Inc. on state Route 23 in Davenport destroyed a garage and all of equipment and trucks inside.
According to East Meredith Fire Chief David Briggs, the fire call came in at 3:40 a.m. from a neighbor across the street. The garage was fully engulfed in flames when the caller reported the fire and Briggs said he called for mutual aid from the Davenport and Pindars Corners fire departments.
Phil Gerster, owner of Gerster's towing, is also the chief of the Davenport Fire Department.
"I was shocked when I heard the address," Gerster said. "I was awoken by the tones for mutual aid. It was a terrible way to find out. It was tough."
In addition to the East Meredith, Davenport and Pindars Corners fire departments, "Meridale sent a full response crew and we requested tankers from Schenevus, Jefferson and Stamford," Briggs said.
Firefighters had to contend with "brutally cold temperatures," Gerster said. The town of Davenport Highway Department sent a plow truck to sand the driveway to ensure fire trucks could make it down the driveway and to prevent firefighters from slipping on the ice, he said.
Briggs said it was so cold that some of the "tankers started freezing up," when the fire was mostly extinguished. "We were fortunate, there were no breakdowns and no injuries," he said.
The fire destroyed the lower tow truck shop that housed two 50-ton heavy duty tow trucks and a rollback tow truck, Gerster said. The fire also destroyed 25 truck tires, all of the tools and Gerster's personal camper, lawnmower and side-by-side motorcycle.
Since the initial call, the East Meredith Fire Department has had to return to the scene to put out hot spots caused by the tires and wood pellets rekindling, Briggs said.
Members of the Davenport Fire Department Auxiliary brought coffee, breakfast sandwiches and water for the firefighters, Briggs and Gerster said.
Gerster said he doesn't "have the words to say how grateful I am for the heartwarming response given to me during this time."
He said after word spread about the fire he was contacted by Approved Towing in Oneonta and Eklund Farm Machinery in Stamford to see how they could help. Both companies will help Gerster's provide towing to companies with contracts. Gerster said he was able to purchase a wrecker that was delivered Saturday and bought a brand new truck that will be delivered in two weeks, and he is searching for a third tow truck to purchase.
"I have great customers and great employees and we will continue to serve everybody," Gerster said. "We'll be back on our feet in no time."
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control Fire Investigation Branch and the Delaware County fire investigators. Once the cause is determined, Gerster said, he plans to clean up the site and rebuild.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
