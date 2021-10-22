CHENANGO COUNTY

Chenango County Office building, 5 Court St., Norwich.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Monday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29,  9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

DELAWARE COUNTY

Delaware County Board of Elections, 4 Galiant Ave., Delhi

Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Sunday, Oct. 24 9, a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 8  p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Thursday Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OTSEGO COUNTY

Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta, 

Otsego County Board of Elections, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, noon to 8 p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28, noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to  2 p.m.

SCHOHARIE COUNTY

Schoharie County BOE Office, 3rd floor, Suite 300, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

Cobleskill Community Library, 110 Union St. Cobleskill.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25, noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 27, noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to  2 p.m.

 

