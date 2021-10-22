CHENANGO COUNTY
Chenango County Office building, 5 Court St., Norwich.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Delaware County Board of Elections, 4 Galiant Ave., Delhi
Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24 9, a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OTSEGO COUNTY
Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta,
Otsego County Board of Elections, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26, noon to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28, noon to 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Schoharie County BOE Office, 3rd floor, Suite 300, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Cobleskill Community Library, 110 Union St. Cobleskill.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25, noon to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27, noon to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
