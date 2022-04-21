Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and several organizations have events planned throughout the weekend to celebrate and help clean up the planet.
Earth Day began in 1970 as a teach-in on college campuses, according to earthday.org.
"By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first of their kind environmental laws, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act," the website said. "Two years later Congress passed the Clean Water Act. A year after that, Congress passed the Endangered Species Act and soon after the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act."
The Andes Central School Class of 2025 will host an Earth Day Family Fun Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. April 22, in front of the school at 85 Delaware Avenue in Andes. The class will sell hamburgers, hot dogs and baked goods. Kids may paint rocks, play games, listen to music and experiment with solar beads.
The Friends of Rogers will host an Earth Day Fair and Electric Vehicle Show from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at Rogers Environmental Education Center at 2721 State Highway 80 in Sherburne. At the event, people will be able to talk to owners of a variety of electric and hybrid vehicles including models by Tesla, Ford, Toyota and Subaru.
"This is the first year we have held an event on Earth Day, but this is our fourth EV show," Heather Tehan, director of development at Friends of Rogers, said. "The past three years we have held EV shows in the fall with National Drive Electric Week. This show is with Drive Electric Earth Day."
In addition to the electric vehicle show, Jenni's Music will perform, there will be a children's craft area, SUNY Morrisville Professor Eric Diefenbacher will have herps and reptiles on display and local organizations will have booths at the festival. Local crafters who produce items using natural and recycled materials will also be there, along with food vendors.
"We also have a great giveaway table sponsored by Beekman 1802, with bars of pure goat milk soap to give away and veggie plants to take home and plant," she said.
The Otsego County Conservation Association will sponsor a drive-thru, drop-off recycling event. People may drop off their hard-to-recycle items including rigid expanded polystyrene containers and packing material, natural wine corks and clothing and textiles at Brewery Ommegang from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23. There will also be a paper shredder there. To sign up for a time, and for a complete list of recyclable items, visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/
The first drive-thru, drop-off event was held last year, but a modified version of the collection had been held at the Earth Festival since 2006, a media release said. More than 5,000 pounds of material were dropped off in 114 carloads, and 26 volunteers helped with the event.
The Morris Central School Science Club, Morris Rotary and Butternut Valley Alliance have teamed up to offer an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23. People should meet at 9 a.m. at the school parking lot at 65 Main St. in Morris for roadside trash pick up and debris removal at Calhoun Creek. There will also be recycling and sustainability education, a bottle drive to support Morris projects and a recycling collection to include plastic film and Styrofoam. For more information, visit butternutvalleyalliance.org/.
However, the late season snowstorm postponed one event — the annual Earth Day cleanup in Afton sponsored by Baristacrats Coffee Bar. The business announced on its Facebook page the event "will be rescheduled when the tree limbs and wires are no longer a concern."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.