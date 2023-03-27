Earth Fest will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the Milford Central School, a media release announced.
The festival, coordinated by the Otsego County Conservation Association, is an annual event that was held in-person until 2020, when it was put on hold for the pandemic, Project Coordinator of the OCCA, Anna Rutenbeck, said.
Rutenbeck said it provides a unique opportunity for environmentally friendly businesses, individuals, and community members to collaborate and share their ideas.
Drive-through, drop-off recycling will be held as a separate event, from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Brewery Ommegang, according to a media release. For more information on registration and recycling, visit www.occainfo.org/dtdo.
Featured will be a wide variety of programming; vendors, workshops, local food highlights, and children's activities, including a collaborative mural and coloring contest, Rutenbeck said. There will be something for "everyone in the family" to enjoy, she said.
It was determined not to hold the festival on Earth Day, so individuals' can celebrate in their own ways, but it allows for vendors to share ideas with the community, Rutenbeck said.
More information on the festival can be found on the OCCA website www.occainfo.org/earth-festival, a media release said. Further questions can be directed to Rutenbeck, at telephone number 547-4488, or by email, coordinator@occainfo.org.
