A new environmentally themed event will take place at Neahwa Park on Saturday, July 9, the Susquehanna Headwaters Environmental Collaborative announced.
The Eco-Fair will take the place of the annual Earth Fest coordinated by the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, Anna Rutenbeck, SHEC coordinator, said.
While the familiar festival will not take place next weekend, she said OCCA will still sponsor a drive-through, drop-off recycling event. People can drop off their hard-to-recycle items including rigid expanded polystyrene containers and packing material, natural wine corks and clothing and textiles at Brewery Ommegang from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. There will also be a paper shredder there. To sign up for a time, and for a complete list of recyclable items, visit http://occainfo.org/earth-festival/.
Rutenbeck said July 9 was chosen to allow more community members and family members to attend.
“We looked at a bunch of locations and decided Neahwa Park was a great location for multiple reasons,” she said. “It has a lot of parking and we have a great relationship with Lou Lansing,” the parks director, and “there are a lot of resources available including electrical hookups.” She said the group also picked Neahwa Park for it’s accessibility and central location.
The main event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be set up like a fair spread out along the green space of the park, she said. It will feature eco-friendly products from local vendors, and booths set up by municipalities, local environmental organizations, and students and schools. The fair will also feature live birds of prey programs, an electric vehicle car show, food trucks, live music on the bandstand and a puppet show about soil by Arm of the Sea Theater.
“People can schedule their day to come see live performances, or wander around and experience what is happening,” she said.
The fair will also include a new “Eco-Feast” from 4 to 7 p.m., hopefully at the pavilion, she said. The feast, which will be a ticketed event, will celebrate the connection of the Susquehanna River to the Chesapeake Bay and will feature Chesapeake Bay blue crabs and local farm products.
The SHEC is a new organization and is looking for members, Rutenbeck said. The organization is a collaborative between the Otsego County Conservation Association, Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society and the Otsego County Solid Waste Department, and wants to bring together “environmentally-minded organizations, businesses and individuals in order to expand their collective impact through cooperative projects, shared resources and goal setting, and improved inter-organization communication,” according to its website.
Rutenbeck said it is free for students to join. Prices for adults, nonprofit organizations and businesses can be found at https://occainfo.org/shec/.
To find out more about Eco-Fair 2022, visit https://occainfo.org/eco-fair-2022/. Organizations and businesses that register for exhibit space before May 20 receive a discount. There is an additional discount for SHEC members (membership sign up is available at time of registration). To register as a vendor, exhibitor or sponsor, visit www.occainfo.org/eco-fair-2022-registration. For other inquiries or to register by phone, call Rutenbeck at 607-547-4488.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
