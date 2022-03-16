The United Presbyterian Church of East Guilford announced it was certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the nation's largest Presbyterian denomination through February 2023.
Kathy Schmidt, clerk of session at the East Guilford church, said the congregation learned about the program, completed the check list, applied for and received the designation every year since 2011. According to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) website, it is the only one in the Presbytery of the Susquehanna Valley, and one of 15 in the state to earn the designation. The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown is the only other local church to earn the designation according to the PC (U.S.A.) website.
“It’s pretty cool that we’re one of the few in the state,” she said.
Some of the initiatives the East Guilford congregation took to earn the designation included planting two chestnut trees on the property, using reusable dishes, installing energy efficient lighting, signing up to receive the church's electricity from a solar farm and holding services outdoors in the summer, Schmidt said. The congregation also took the Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into their worship, education, facilities and outreach, she said.
Started in 2010 by the PC (U.S.A.), the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s earth in a holistic way, through integrating earth care into all aspects of their church life, a media release said. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.
Each year the congregation holds an Earth Care worship service where the congregation takes over the service and talks about the environment through poetry, hymns, prayers and Bible passages, she said.
Schmidt said past years' services have focused on honoring farmers, talked about solar energy and the importance of trees.
“One year, I gave a talk about growing up on a farm,” she said. “Another year my husband and I had been to China and I talked about the different environmental practices between China and the United States. The difference in population density and the amount of auto traffic.”
This year’s special service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 22 at the church on the corner of state Route 8 and Chenango County Route 35. For more information, contact Schmidt at upcofeg@gmail.com
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
