The United Presbyterian Church in East Guilford, Chenango County, is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser ahead of a service at which attendees' shoes worn to church will be donated during the service and participants will go home barefoot.
The shoe drive is scheduled to start Sunday, July 30 and run through Sept. 23. The church is at the corner of state Route 8 and County Road 35, next to the Tall Pine Campground in East Guilford.
The donated shoes are slated to be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners who sell the shoes to support their families.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited, according to the organization's website.
The church earns funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
Kathy Schmidt, the church's clerk of the session — the governing body made up of church members — said Wednesday that the shoe drive is the first fundraiser of its kind at the church.
The idea came from a member who had heard about Funds2Orgs online.
The session plans to put the money in the church general fund, but more so than fundraising, the church members were drawn to the environmental aspect of the shoe drive, Schmidt said.
"We would like to get 1,000 shoes," she said, "but the money is not critical. We want to help recycle and help people in third world countries."
The church is a certified Earth Care Congregation through Presbyterian Church USA and has kept its status for 11 years.
"We try to recycle as much as we can and this is an extension of that effort," she said.
Past fundraisers have reflected an environmentally-friendly mindset, such as yard sales to help people recycle home goods.
The church has adopted several other initiatives, including making the church building more energy efficient, planting trees, sharing produce from garden with church members, joining a solar farm and holding outdoor services in the summer.
How to donate
Shoe donations can be made anytime in a tub on the porch of the church. Shoes must be clean, dry, with no cracks or splits in the soles and with good laces.
The church plans to hold a Barefoot Sunday on Aug. 20 during its 9 a.m. outdoor service, at which shoes worn to church will be donated during the service. Participants will go home barefoot, showing empathy for those people who are shoeless, according to a church statement.
For more information, call 607-316-2722 or email Kathyschmidt19@gmail.com.
