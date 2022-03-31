After a two-year hiatus, children will be able to search area churches, school grounds and parks for colorful eggs at one of the many Easter egg hunts planned between April 2 and 16.
One of the earliest will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at South Kortright Central School at 58200 State Route 10 in South Kortright. It will be hosted by the South Kortright School Community Organization. Indea Knapp, co-president of the SK SCO, said the organization picked April 2 so it wouldn't "interfere with families' spring break vacations plans." Spring break is April 11-15.
Knapp said this is the second egg hunt the organization has hosted. The first one was in 2019, and "we had a great turnout," she said.
"We decided to hold an Easter egg hunt because we heard of some surrounding schools that had done one and we wanted something for our community children to be involved in," she said.
Children up to age 10 should gather at the traffic circle at the school with their own basket. The Easter Bunny will greet them and give directions as to how the hunt works, she said. Children will then head to the field and playground to gather eggs. "Once they fill their basket, they bring it back to the traffic circle to redeem their prizes," Knapp said. "The Easter Bunny will be set up for photos, and there will be food available for purchase."
There are several Easter egg hunts scheduled during the next three weeks. The following is what was known as of press time:
April 2
Morris VFW & AMVets 1417, 314 Ellis Road, Morris. 10 a.m. Children's Easter party with egg hunt, candy and visit from the Easter Bunny. Chicken barbecue will follow at noon.
New York Power Authority Blenheim-Gilboa Visitors Center, 1378 State Route 30, North Blenheim. Photos with the Easter Bunny, egg hunt and springtime crafts.
April 9
Cobleskill Rec Center, High Street, Cobleskill. 10 a.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts, hair bling and kittens from the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley. with the Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m..
Morris Elementary School playground, 65 Main St., Morris. 10 a.m. Bring a basket. Parents must stay. Sponsored by the Morris National Honor Society. There will also be coloring activities. Open to students in sixth grade and younger and their younger siblings not in school yet.
Roxbury Community Easter Egg Hunt at Kirkside Park, 1 Kirkside Place, Roxbury. Two runs: noon and 12:45 p.m. Kids can make their own Easter bonnets with 'Wacky' Wendy. Photos with the Easter Bunny. Bake sale. Masks are recommended for the hunt. Must pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/3jdf8mjr.
Unadilla Public Library Easter Egg Hunt. at the community field directly behind the library and village offices, Main Street. 11 a.m. For ages 1-12. Children are asked to bring their own baskets. Each child will receive a free book. For more information call 607-369-3131.
April 13
River Street Baptist Church, 133 River St., Oneonta. 1-2:30 p.m. Children 12 and younger are welcome. Following the hunt, there will be educational children's videos and activities from the "What's in the Bible?" video series focusing on the meaning of Easter. Children 4 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. This event will go on rain, snow or shine. Preregistration is appreciated. Call 607-432-8285 to register. Walk-ins are welcome.
April 16
Connect Church, 4354 state Highway 80, Hartwick. Egg hunt at 11:15 a.m. "Journey to the cross" experience is an interactive walk-through of the Easter story with crafts and interactive stations. Other activities will be photo-ops with the Easter Bunny, the Bubble Man, popcorn, and more
DeLancey United Presbyterian Church, 444 county Highway 2, DeLancey. 1 p.m. For children 2 and older. The oldest age group will search outside. Refreshments will be served after the hunt.
Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. Egg hunt will begin at 2:15 p.m. The hunts will be divided into two groups, 5 and younger, and 6 and older. Cookies and milk will be provided. For information, call 607-965-8377.
