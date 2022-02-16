Economist: Inflation hit area harder than normal

American inflation has hit a level not seen for 40 years, according to new government statistics. The effects in upstate New York will be less severe than the national average, a local economist predicted, but people in the lowest income bracket are still feeling a pinch.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index on Feb. 10, showing that overall prices have increased 7.5 percent over the last 12 months, the largest single-year increase since 1982. Increases were highest in food, electricity and housing indexes, a media release from the BLS said.
The CPI tracks month-to-month changes in prices and also compares statistics for the previous year, based on prices for a wide range of goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living, including food, clothing, shelter, fuels, transportation and medical care. In January, food prices rose an average of 0.9% in one month, and twice that much for cereal and baked products. Energy prices also increased 0.9% over the month, with larger increases in electricity costs partially offset by declining gas prices.
“The energy index rose 27.0 percent over the past 12 months with all major energy component indexes increasing. The gasoline index rose 40.0 percent over the last year, despite declining in January,” the BLS report said.
Larry Malone, an economist who teaches at Hartwick College, said that key to understanding how inflation affects typical families is to compare differences in how prices and wages change. Salary increases generally lag behind the costs of goods, so consumers find they can buy less with their same paycheck. “Wages are affected by inflation — if you contract for a salary, or if you don't get regular wage increases, or if you work for the minimum wage, that's where inflation is going to potentially do its damage,” he said.
“It means a loss in their standard of living, because you have to buy those — food, electricity and shelter — and you can't elect not to buy them. So you know, you can eat hamburger helper, instead of buying porterhouse, to address that. … so you can substitute. But beyond that, there's not a lot you can do,” Malone said.
The CPI is useful for studying national trends but is focused on urban consumers, with prices collected in 75 urban areas. “There's tremendous variation across the country. When it comes to the economy, the U.S. is not nor has ever been a level playing field,” according to Malone.
“A lot of people complain about the economy around here. But if you look at the last 30 years … we have been relatively insulated from the effects of the business cycle. In other words, our unemployment rates don't match the national standards, they're lower, typically. Our inflation, our growth in prices is typically lower,” he said.
Historically, housing prices in rural counties like Otsego and Delaware have also been more shielded from inflation, according to Malone. That changed during the past two years. “Specifically in housing, what happened with COVID in Otsego County was unprecedented. We had not seen it … the kind of surge in prices that we saw.” He attributed the rise in home sale prices to urban buyers, with Oneonta houses going for 15% more than their pre-COVID assessment, “selling unseen to someone downstate who just was kind of buying it as a hedge.” As a result, higher home costs means that local renters and homeowners spend more of their budget in housing if their incomes don’t increase to match.
In Otsego County, home prices increased 9 % between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency. Delaware County average home prices went up 8% in that time, while houses in Chenango and Schoharie counties increased more than 10 %.
Another trend that Larry Malone is watching is the inflation of health care costs — consumers will, indirectly, pay for the cost of COVID in their future health insurance prices. “The gorilla in the room is really health care,” which he said is driving inflation. “Health care adjustments are made, as you know, once a year. And when they come, they blow your budget right out of water.”
“And that's really the cost of COVID. Frankly, that's the cost of hospitalizations for four or five months now … the people who didn't get vaccinated. But they're costing all of us a lot,” Malone said. “You could argue that the need to hospitalize unvaccinated people to keep them alive or to restore their health is certainly a major driver of health care costs. And inflation,” he said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
