The Edmeston Central School Board of Education has appointed Christine Nichols as the district’s next superintendent of schools.
According to a media release from Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES, Nichols has spent the past 18 years with the Edmeston school district, first as a social studies teacher and then as the building principal.
Nichols earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta, master’s degree from the College of Saint Rose and her professional certificates in Educational Leadership, School Building Leader and School District Leader from SUNY Stony Brook, the release said.
Nichols said she is “honored and considers it a privilege to be appointed as the next Superintendent.” She pledged to “continue leading with a student-focused approach and a commitment to provide the best possible education for students,” the release said.
She continued, saying she is “excited to have this opportunity to serve the district, students, faculty, staff and community. By working together, we will continue to provide a quality education for our students.”
Board of Education President Jay Lyon, said, “The board was looking for a leader who is focused on establishing strong relationships with our students, staff, and community. Christine has proven to be that type of leader, and we are looking forward to continuing to work closely with her to achieve our shared district goals.”
Nichols will assume her new job on July 13, the release said.
