A group of educators from Egypt visited Schenevus on Wednesday.
The educators, nominated for the International Visitor Leadership Program, were selected to travel and learn about educational technology and school administration in America. They were looking to study a small rural school and chose the Schenevus Central School District as part of their study, said Jay Deitchman, coordinator for global initiatives at Hudson Valley Community College.
Schenevus is one of the many areas within the international service Capital Region. The program is housed at Hudson Valley Community College, Deitchman said.
The IVLP advocates for citizen-to-citizen diplomacy and allows educators to network with others from different countries. "It's been a great synergy, it allows us to work together. We advocate for that idea that governments are not the same as their people, generally speaking," Deitchman said.
IVLP is an 80-year-old program. Its sessions last three weeks. The educators started in Washington, then moved to Albany, Schenevus and Oneonta. They will go on to Kansas and then Pittsburg, said Moataz S. Elshehawy, owner of Heritage Group International.
During their time in Schenevus, the visitors met with local educators from the Schenevus central school district and discussed various differences between the Egyptian education system and the American education system.
Educators examined differences in topics such as school library usage, the importance of literature within a curriculum and accommodations for students with learning disabilities.
The educators also discussed the effects COVID-19 had in the classroom, and focused on sharing information about the methods teachers used to maintain classroom etiquette and to promote academics online.
Additionally, some information was also shared about the ways schools maintain inclusivity for students in financially unstable families and the differences between requesting maternity leave in America and Egypt.
The IVLP approves nearly 5,000 exchange participants each year to visit the U.S. The program, launched in 1940, helps strengthen U.S. engagement with countries around the world, cultivating lasting relationships, according to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.