Eighth Ward council member to run for mayor

A day after Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig announced he would not run for reelection in November, the first candidate to replace him has announced his intention to campaign for the mayor's position.
Common Council member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, announced his candidacy in a media release Wednesday, Feb. 24.
“Working with so many creative and energetic supporters of Oneonta has been a dream, as has my time working with Council,” Drnek said in a media release. “There are so many passionate, committed people on that team."
Drnek, 67, owns the media company, Sweet Home Productions, and hosts Blue Light Central, a weekly, syndicated radio show focusing on blues music. He is in his first term on the council, having defeated Republican Joshua Bailey in 2019, by 34 votes.
Drnek's media release highlighted what he called decades of service to Oneonta. After working as an illustrator in New York City, Drnek moved to Oneonta about 40 years ago. He helped found the First Night Oneonta holiday event and served as the coordinator for the Downtown Oneonta Improvement Task Force.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Drnek became one of the co-chairs of the city's Survive then Thrive pandemic program and spearheaded and supervised the Saturday summer shutdowns of Main Street to allow outdoor, socially distant dining.
When Oneonta won the 2020 New York State Conference of Mayor's Local Government Achievement Award for its pandemic survival program, Herzig gave the award plaque to Drnek.
"I am giving the NY Conference of Mayors plaque recognizing Oneonta’s Survive then Thrive initiative to Mark in recognition of his leadership and hard work. Well done," Herzig said after receiving the award.
Drnek said he wants to be an advocate for small businesses in Oneonta and he hopes to build on the success and legacy of Herzig.
"I can’t begin to replicate the depth of knowledge regarding city governance that Mayor Herzig carries," he said in the release, "but I have always succeeded when I’ve been surrounded by smart people; and these are very smart people."
Go to www.8thwardoneonta.com for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.