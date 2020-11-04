ALBANY — Tax policy and criminal justice initiatives weren't on the New York ballot Tuesday.
But on both fronts, how voters sized up candidates for the state Legislature will have a major influence on the direction their state government takes in the months to come.
"The test here is whether the state Senate Democrats are able to get a veto-proof majority, and what that will mean for the state in a time of a severe fiscal crisis," said veteran New York political strategist Hank Sheinkopf.
The Assembly already has enough Democratic votes to surmount a veto imposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "If both chambers of the Legislature can do whatever they want and tell the governor to take a hike, they will," Sheinkopf predicted
Should Democrats end up with a net gain of just two seats in the Senate, it could provide the cushion that progressive members of that party need to advance tax legislation that would require the state's highest income earners to pay more state taxes. Cuomo has frowned on higher taxes for the rich, arguing such a move would likely drive some of the state's most affluent residents to relocate.
Republicans were trying to harness voter displeasure with recent changes to the bail law to knock out several incumbent Senate Democrats in swing district seats, getting support and an infusion of campaign cash from police unions and their allies. While the GOP stood little chance of winning back the majority, they were trying to reverse some of the damage they took in the 2018 cycle, when a "blue wave" surge at the polls left Albany's Republicans in tatters.
The 2018 results helped pave the way for legislation that ended cash bail for non-violent crimes, restricting the ability of judges to send defendants awaiting trial to jail. Republicans argue the new law has been a public safety fiasco.
Katie Schaffer, with the advocacy group Center for Community Alternatives, called the GOP attacks on the latest bail legislation "racist rhetoric and blatant falsehoods."
"In New York and across the country, racial justice and human decency require a continued commitment to dismantling systems of mass incarceration and investing in what communities truly need to thrive," Schaffer said.
Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, campaigned on behalf of Republican candidates who have denounced the bail law revision, such as Mike Martucci, who challenged Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, for a seat that had been previously long been held by a Republican, John Bonacic.
One day earlier, Ortt and police union activists rallied GOP voters on Long Island, a key battleground region, tweeting that Republicans are prepared to "restore sanity in Albany."
Though more than 3.5 million New Yorkers opted to participate in early voting options or asked for absentee ballots due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, steady lines were still reported on Election Day at numerous polling stations.
Lora Allen, Democratic elections commissioner for the Niagara County Board of Elections, said the turnout in her county could threaten previous records.
In a county with some 139,000 registered voters, Allen said at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that 70,869 votes had been cast at polling stations, not including an estimated 14,000 absentee ballots that were distributed, with more than four additional hours for voters to turn up in person.
"The people have been great in the lines, and we haven't had a single problem," she said. "People want to vote — and they're out their voting right now."
It's not the first time New York voters have been highly engaged in a presidential cycle.
According to one metric, the turnout among people who are of voting age (whether or not they were registered), 67% of New Yorkers cast ballots in the 1960 White House race in which Democrat John F. Kennedy defeated then-former Vice President (and later President) Richard Nixon, said Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
Turnout traditionally tends to be highest among voters with college educations and who are older, and when there is a perception that the election will be decided by a narrow margin and is infused with issues that matter to the electorate, Schantz said.
Voters were eager to participate in an election impacted by the public health crisis, a major factor in steering many to absentee ballots. Those ballots are slated to be counted next week, and could be crucial in tight races.
State officials, meanwhile, reported that hospitalizations for treatment of coronavirus reached 1,227 Monday, reflecting an increase of 76 from one day earlier. That is the highest number of New Yorkers hospitalized from the virus in more than four months.
The state has also confirmed 2,321 additional New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus. Western New York had the highest test positivity rate in the state, at 3%, apparently paced by an infection surge in Erie County.
Most other regions were between 1 and 2%, with the statewide positive average at 1.81%. The North Country rate was at 1.7%, while the Mohawk Valley stood at 1.6% and the Southern Tier was at 1.2%.
