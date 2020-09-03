The Delaware County Electric Cooperative is looking for a new CEO.
According to a media release, Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider will leave the cooperative by the end of the year to take the position of vice president of industry research and consulting at the Cooperative Finance Corp.
Schneider started his career at the cooperative in 2004 as engineering manager, worked for a time at SUNY Delhi on the faculty in the technology division’s electrical program, and became CEO and general manager of the cooperative in June 2012, the release said.
The cooperative is an electric utility serving about 5,400 members in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
CFC is a member-owned financial institution that provides lending, investment opportunities, strategic planning, financial analysis and financial education to rural electric cooperatives throughout the United States. It is headquartered in Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.
Schneider, his wife Julie and their three children will continue to live in Bovina, the release said.
The cooperative will begin a national search for Schneider’s replacement immediately, the release said, and it is anticipated that there will be a short overlap between Schneider and the new CEO.
DCEC Board President Steve Oles said “much has been accomplished in the time that Schneider has been our CEO. Mark has guided numerous projects that resulted in increased reliability to the membership while fostering a culture of safety within the organization.”
Frank Winkler, vice president of the Board of Directors, said “the partnerships we have formed with other cooperatives and businesses over the last eight years have led to some real benefits to our members. The Delaware County Broadband Initiative has brought fiber broadband service to 99.2% of our members thus far. When we started the DCBI project we had no idea just how valuable broadband would become to our members during the COVID crisis. The community scale solar farm being developed in partnership with the New York Power Authority and SUNY Delhi is another great outcome that we could never achieve without strategic partnerships.”
Schneider said of his tenure, “I’m most proud of the strength of the leadership and employees here at the Cooperative. I have complete confidence that the Cooperative will run as smoothly as ever after my departure.” He said construction of a new consolidated headquarters for the cooperative on Depot Street in Delhi will be completed and operational before his last day of work.
