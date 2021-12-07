Elks Lodge hosts veterans on Pearl Harbor's 80th anniversary

Members of Sidney Elks Lodge #2175 honored veterans with a luncheon at their River Street building Tuesday on the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Veterans and their families were treated to a buffet lunch prepared by members of the Sidney Elks Lodge.
Past President Phil Holowacz said the Elks Lodge has honored veterans with a luncheon on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for eight years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn't held in 2020, but four World War II veterans attended the luncheon in 2019, he said.
"The other veterans stood and saluted them," Holowacz said. "I get goosebumps whenever I meet a vet. Veterans are just awesome people. My mom and dad were in the service."
There were no World War II veterans in attendance Tuesday, but Assemblyman Joe Angelino, R-Norwich, encouraged everyone in attendance to seek out a World War II veteran and talk to them.
"World War II survivors are national treasures and should be treated as such," Angelino said. "Eighty years ago, the U.S. was coming out of the Great Depression and was thrust into war. Veterans of World War II were born in the '20s and were small children during the Depression. Then in their teen years, World War II hits and they served their country. They're one hardscrabble generation."
In addition to thanking the veterans present for their service, Angelino talked about his own service in the U.S. Marines. He spent his active duty stationed at Camp Lejeune, he said, but was sent to Iraq while he was serving as a reservist. He was injured in 2005. He thanked the family members of veterans for their sacrifices and encouraged veterans to talk to the next generation about their service, especially if they know of someone who is interested in joining the service.
Veterans at the luncheon spoke with each other about what has been happening in their lives and their family members' lives the past two years.
Ray Selleck, 91, served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and flew B-36 bombers, he said. He has been a member of the Sidney Elks Lodge for more than 60 years, he said. The former Unadilla resident now lives at Hampshire House and was at the luncheon with his son and daughter and friend.
Retired Air Force veteran Richard Rusakiewicz said he has attended the luncheon for six years and was thankful for the event.
"The Elks do a wonderful job. It means a lot," he said. "The camaraderie of seeing other veterans and talking to them is wonderful."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
