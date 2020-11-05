Empty Bowls adjusts to help food pantries in pandemic

COBLESKILL — Empty Bowls Schoharie County, a humanitarian community tradition now in its ninth year, will go on this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, part of a national network of fundraisers to support local food pantries, will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Cobleskill-Richmondville High School.
“A lot of times, you only care about hunger if you’re hungry,” said Jacqui Hauser, event co-founder. “As the weather gets colder, we want to recognize there are people who are hungry every day.”
About 1 in 5 Schoharie County children live in food-insecure households, meaning their families do not have regular access to enough food or nutritionally adequate food, according to 2016 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Each purchase of an eight-ounce serving of soup comes with a hand-painted ceramic bowl, one of more than 500 designed by students and local community members this year.
Many of the bowls are painted at Hauser’s Main Street business, the Studio for Art and Craft, which sponsors the event and donates 100% of the proceeds — between $3,000 and $5,000 — in cash to local food pantries.
“Giving cash to the food banks is nice because they don’t always need food,” Hauser said. “Sometimes they need appliances — I think I’ve helped purchase freezers for a few of them.”
In years past, participants were invited for a sit-down meal in the high school cafeteria, an event featuring live music, children’s activities and an auction, Hauser said.
“It’s a nice Sunday afternoon community event to raise money for the local food pantries,” she said. “It’s a wonderful time. It’s a day we can all feel good about.”
This year’s soups — 23 varieties of soup from 18 local restaurants — will be served to go, with COVID precautions in place throughout the serving line.
Soups can be ordered and 15-minute time slots reserved ahead of time online. After check-in, a volunteer will escort participants through the line to pick out a bowl before picking up the food. A curbside option is also available.
A bowl and eight ounces of soup are $16, soup with no bowl is $7, and 24 ounces of soup is $18. Ice cream sundae kits from Stewart’s Shops are $2 each.
“It’s a really great way for the community to rally around an issue that affects people all the time,” Hauser said. “It makes me very happy to be part of the Schoharie community.”
The event is co-sponsored by the Fusion Community Church, the Sterling Foundation and Cobleskill Partnership Inc.
Visit emptybowlsschoharie.org to view the menu, order soup, reserve a time slot or sign up to volunteer. For more information, email emptybowlsschoharie@gmail.com
