Empty pews make for eerie Sunday at area church

SIDNEY — For perhaps the first time in the church’s 67-year history, dozens of pews at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church sat empty Sunday morning.
“When I walked in this morning, it really felt eerie,” said Rev. Ernie Varga, the church’s pastor. “My whole day is thrown off because I’m so used to getting up, preparing for worship, coming in to church and having church. It just doesn’t feel the same.”
In-person worship services were suspended Friday, March 13, following a recommendation from John Macholz, bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran in America synod, in response to the rapid spread of coronavirus.
“In Luke, Jesus calls his followers to be as innocent as doves and as wise as serpents,” Macholz wrote in a Friday letter to synod members. “It is now time for us to be wise as we follow the One who brings hope and healing to our lives and world.”
For Varga, an ordained pastor of more than 40 years, the action was unprecedented.
“I don’t think people are happy that their churches are closed, but I felt that we really need to be proactive in getting this virus under control,” he said. “The one thing that I don’t want to have is any funerals due to the virus, especially if they contracted it here.”
At least three-quarters of the congregation is between the ages of 50 and 75, Varga said, and are among those identified by the Centers for Disease Control as most vulnerable to the virus.
“My role as pastor has always been the shepherd of the flock. I take that very seriously,” Varga said. “As a pastor, I need to look out for their spiritual, and in this case, now their physical well-being.”
Worship services will be offered online, and committee meetings will likely be held on online platforms like Zoom, Varga said.
“Just because you don’t have church service doesn’t mean your church is dead,” he said. “We have to rethink what church is.”
Varga encouraged congregants and community members to reach out and care for one another during times of crisis.
Quoting from Matthew 25, Varga said, “‘When I was hungry, you fed me … When I was naked, you clothed me … When I was in prison, you visited me.’ I think that’s very important for us now, to reach out and care for one another the best ways we can.”
Varga expressed concern over the long-term impact of the virus on the community.
“We’ve got to ask ourselves: what are we doing in this crisis? No one person, no one church has all the answers,” he said. “I think we’re all going to be hurting. We as churches need to, especially in these times, look for ways that we can help the hungry, help the people that don’t have daycare.”
The church administers a backpack program, providing food to families in need at the nearby Sidney Central School, Varga said, but distribution is in question under Delaware County’s state of emergency and school cancellations.
“I think it will be a test of our faith,” Varga said. “It’s a test of the church in the sense that we need to redefine ourselves and be able to look to other ways of being church, and to communicate and bring comfort and peace to our people.”
“If I was one of these old-world pastors speaking of the time of judgment, I could say this is God’s wrath upon mankind, but I don’t think we need to hear that,” he continued. “We need to hear God’s love.”
Varga said he hopes to resume in-person worship in time for Easter on April 12.
“Easter worship may be modified in some way, but I still look forward to that,” he said. “It’s an important time for us.”
“This is a really strange time in which to live, but we’ll survive,” Varga said. “We have to know that God’s love is still with us. He will always be there as our fortress and our strength.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
