End of mask rule has local family worried

When she heard about the school mask mandate ending on Monday, Margot Fieni was devastated.
Fieni, a fifth-grader at Greater Plains Elementary in Oneonta, has spent most of the COVID pandemic at home until she finally returned to school in September 2021. Her older sister Ella, an Oneonta High School student, has also been home.
The reason: their mom, Nancy Rose Gossett, has chronic lung conditions that make her susceptible to any respiratory illnesses.
“Basically, if I get COVID, I’ll die,” Gossett said. “I can’t empty and fill my lungs the way normal people do, which makes it easy for me to get bacterial infections. I’ve had pneumonia more than most people get colds.”
Gossett came out her door Thursday afternoon, and worked her way slowly down the front stairs, expressing surprise that they were covered in snow and ice.
“I haven’t been out of the house since December,” she said, walking with a cane. “That probably wasn’t a good idea.” She opened the garage door, pulled a stool to the front and sat just inside the opening, wearing a KN95 mask for an interview.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, Gossett and her husband David Fieni got an email sent to all parents from school district superintendent Tom Brindley, announcing that the school mask requirement would be lifted on March 2. They didn't tell their daughters, but immediately weighed taking the girls out of school. Ultimately they decided to let the Margot and Ella decide for themselves.
When the girls learned, “they were both very, very distressed. Very worried, and they feel like they cannot be there. And I guess that would make sense if you knew the backstory,” Gossett said. Starting in December, she was severely sick with lung inflammation — “two months inside, and not able to get a breath enough to go down the stairs or hold a conversation on the phone. And that was just with a cold.”
“Yesterday might have been the hardest day of the pandemic for David and I,” she said. It was painful to watch the girls at home when they wanted to be at school. Ella said she could not focus on schoolwork and asked to spend the day cleaning the house. Margot escaped into a book.
“Margot is very upset,” Gossett had written in an email message on Wednesday. “She thinks that the school, the teachers, the fellow students, don’t care if people like her get to go to school. The inconvenience of a mask is more important to them than her education. And I say ‘get to go to school’ because she loves school. No matter how much we try to reassure them, both she and Ella see this as a choice between an education, and having a mom,” she said. “I’ve never wanted to homeschool, but the school isn’t providing us with a choice.”
During most of the 2020-2021 school year, the Oneonta district used a hybrid model, with students in person two days a week and at home via Zoom other days. This let some families like the Fienis keep their children fully remote. Last summer, the district sent out a parent survey offering options. “Overwhelmingly, the respondents hoped for full in-person school,” superintendent Brindley said in an interview Wednesday.
Although there was an uptick in homeschooling applications in the first year of COVID, there are currently just three families in the Oneonta district who opted not to send their kids back to school in September. These families are doing a remote school through BOCES, Brindley said.
Gossett said she is upset to see how her daughters have “lost joy” in their lives, but she is also distressed by what she sees as a lack of concern for people like her who are at risk.
“We provide an IEP for kids with certain educational struggles and learning, sensory disabilities, we provide equal access for children with physical disabilities, we provide a separate, safe place, like a peanut-free classroom for kids with peanut allergies. But we won’t just continue to do the bare minimum, masking, for the safety of all," she said.
“The school, all of society, is giving in to a vocal minority who, for political reasons, are anti-mask," she added. "And they’re asking the kids and families who have sacrificed the most, missed the most school, lost their jobs because they had to stay home with the kids, they’re asking us to sacrifice more so that the people who have sacrificed the least no longer will have the annoyance of a mask.”
David Fieni added in an email that “with the end of the mask mandate it feels like instead of society having an obligation to protect the vulnerable, the vulnerable are being forced to protect themselves against society.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
