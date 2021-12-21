Work begun more than 2½ years ago has resulted in the formation of a environmental focused collaborative group, the Susquehanna Headwaters Environmental Collaborative.
The organization, announced Monday, Dec. 20, will bring together environmentally minded organizations, businesses and individuals "to expand their collective impact through cooperative projects, shared resources and goal setting, and improved inter-organization communication," according to a media release announcing the organization. The collaborative is seeking members and is planning an event for summer 2022.
The work done in March 2019 at the Otsego County Environmental Summit at SUNY Oneonta paved the way for the creation of the Susquehanna Headwaters Environmental Collaborative, the release said Organized by Otsego County Conservation Association and the Otsego Land Trust, the summit brought together representatives from 24 organizations for a daylong, facilitated discussion which delved into a range of issues facing the environmental community and explored opportunities for greater cooperation, the release said. Members of these organizations continued to meet informally through spring 2020, however a good deal of momentum was lost with the onset of COVID-19.
Jeff O’Handley, program director for Otsego County Conservation Association, said participation in the Susquehanna Headwaters Environmental Collaborative can have many benefits.
“By working together, community members and regional organizations can reach new audiences and expand their impact,” O’Handley said in the release. “Communication between groups will provide opportunities to partner, and can allow organizations to play to their strengths and further their individual missions.”
The collaborative’s steering committee includes members from OCCA, Otsego County Department of Solid Waste and Planning and Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. O’Handley said the group is open to any person, business or organization in the Susquehanna Headwaters Region with an interest in the environment. Annual membership dues range from nothing for students, $20 for individuals, $50 for nonprofits and municipalities, and $70 for businesses. These dues provide expanded capacity for project and event promotion, planning and execution, and access to professional development and learning opportunities, the release said.
For more information, contact O’Handley at programdirector@occainfo.org or phone 607-547-4488.
