EPA approves plan for Sidney Superfund site

Federal authorities have finalized their plan to clean up decades-old contamination in the village of Sidney.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 6, announced finalization of its plan to address creosote contamination at the GCL Tie and Treating Superfund Site along the Susquehanna River in the village. Creosote is an oily contaminant obtained from extracting coal tar at a high temperature and is commonly used as a wood preservative.
According to a media release, the final cleanup plan addresses the portion of the site where creosote contamination, in the form of non-aqueous phase liquid (NAPL), is impacting groundwater and includes heating the subsurface soil to reduce the thickness of the NAPL to the point that it can be better extracted through specialized extraction wells.
“EPA’s previous actions under the Superfund program, including the removal of about 20,000 gallons of readily accessible creosote and the treatment of about 80,000 cubic yards of soil, significantly reduced the extensive creosote contamination impacting the soil and groundwater at the GCL Tie and Treating site,” EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez said in the release. “Through this cleanup plan, we are upholding our commitment to protect the environment for future generations by addressing the remaining creosote contamination in soil and bedrock at the site.”
The GCL Tie and Treating property comprises 26 acres of the 60-acre Superfund site in an industrial area of Sidney. The property formerly contained a sawmill, a wood-treating facility, and a light manufacturing company and is bordered by commercial and industrial properties, a railroad line, and undeveloped federal- and state-regulated wetlands. The non-GCL property is the remaining 34 acres and includes properties affected by creosote releases from the GCL Tie and Treating operations.
Under the selected cleanup plan, EPA will address the remaining contamination at the site that is continuing to contaminate groundwater by using thermal treatment. Thermal treatment works by applying very high temperatures directly underground to the contaminated area, which makes the creosote less viscous and enables it to move more easily through soil toward extraction wells where it is collected and piped to the surface to be treated. The heat can make the contaminated area hot enough to destroy some chemicals, the release said.
The estimated cost of the remedy is $25 million. EPA expects to address an ongoing source of groundwater contamination and help the aquifer to recover with the selected plan. A final action for the groundwater will be determined after the remedy is implemented, the release said.
EPA held a virtual public meeting on Sept. 3 to explain its cleanup plan, discuss the other cleanup options that were considered and solicit public comments.
According to information on the EPA website, the GCL site first came to the attention of the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 1986, after one of the pressure tanks used at the GCL facility malfunctioned, causing an estimated 30,000-gallon release of creosote.
EPA’s selected cleanup plan for the site, outlined in the Record of Decision, can be found at: www.epa.gov/superfund/gcl-tie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.