Delaware County’s public defender is looking to switch sides and become the county’s chief prosecutor.
Joe Ermeti, a Republican and lawyer from Sidney, on Friday announced his campaign for Delaware County District Attorney in the 2023 election. The position is on the ballot this year following the election of former District Attorney John Hubbard to the position of County Court Judge.
“I’m running for District Attorney because we need a seasoned attorney leading the District Attorney’s for the next four years,” Ermeti said in a media release. “I’m a proud lifelong Republican who believes in the Constitution and Bill of Rights — including the Second Amendment — and the rule of law to keep Delaware County safe.”
Ermeti, 58, has more than 30 years of experience as a lawyer, the release said.
“He has handled thousands of cases, including more than 60 jury trials,” the release said. Since 2019, he has served as Delaware County Public Defender, “where he provides the Constitutionally guaranteed right to a defense to those accused of crimes.”
Ermeti has served as town of Sidney attorney, village of Bainbridge attorney and Otsego County Assistant Public Defender. He operated his own law office from 1993 until 2019, focusing on criminal law, family law, personal injury, civil litigation and special prosecutor assignments.
Hubbard’s former assistant and now acting district attorney, Shawn Smith, is also seeking the GOP nomination for the job in the June 27 primary election. He has already secured the Conservative Party endorsement.
According to the release, Ermeti is a “lifelong Republican,” while Smith recently moved to Delaware County after losing a bid for Schoharie County District Attorney, running as a Democrat, in 2017.
“The taxpayers of Delaware County need a top prosecutor who has decades of experience; not someone who’s learning the job,” Ermeti said. “Shawn Smith is a nice young man and has the potential to be a very good lawyer, but I’ve been an attorney for almost as long as he’s been alive. I trust that the voters will make the right choice.”
Ermeti lives in Sidney. He grew up in Otsego County but has been a resident of Delaware County for more than 30 years, according to the release. He is a graduate of Albany Law School of Union University and Siena College.
