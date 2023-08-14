A Schoharie County man admitted in federal court that he possessed child pornography.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, John C. Hotaling, 62, of Esperance, pleaded guilty Monday, on the eve of trial.
Hotaling admitted that in 2020, he possessed child pornography images, some of which he created by Photoshopping the faces of children onto nude adult bodies engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a process known as “morphing,” the release said. Hotaling was on supervised release at the time for a 2009 conviction for engaging in the same conduct. He also admitted violating his terms and conditions of supervised release.
At sentencing on Jan. 4, 2024, before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, Hotaling faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.
The FBI, New York State Police and U.S. Probation Department investigated the case, the release said.
