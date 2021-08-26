Ethics panel revives scrutiny of Cuomo after criticism    

ALBANY — New York's commission on ethics enforcement signaled Thursday it plans to delve into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's controversial $5.1 million pandemic memoir.
It also urged the state attorney general's office to delve into an illegal leak of a private discussion about alleged improper use of state resources by a former official working for Cuomo's re-election campaign.
The Joint Committee on Public Ethics (JCOPE) has been accused by critics of adopting a head-in-the-sand stance on allegations of improper conduct by Cuomo or his political allies.
But the fact that a majority of the panel agreed to formally ask Attorney General Letitia James to open a criminal investigation into the 2019 leak suggested JCOPE may be taking a more aggressive approach to its duties.
At a legislative forum one day earlier, witness after witness, along with several lawmakers, contended JCOPE has failed to fulfill hopes that it would be an effective watchdog.
"Just one day after our ethics hearing, we are finally seeing accountability," tweeted Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-the Bronx, who has argued legislation will be needed to address the lack of independence at JCOPE.
The Cuomo book deal is expected to be reviewed by JCOPE at its September meeting. JCOPE staffers approved Cuomo's arrangement with the publisher, even though JCOPE's commissioners never signed off on it.
The leaked information related to a private JCOPE discussion about Joseph Percoco, now in federal prison for an unrelated corruption investigation.
Percoco ran Cuomo's 2014 re-election campaign. He later ran afoul of the law through his involvement in a bribery scheme with developers who gave money to Cuomo's campaign.
Commissioners said the leak was conveyed to Cuomo, after which Julie Garcia, then a JCOPE commissioner and former Essex County district attorney, was told Cuomo was unhappy with her support for an investigation into Percoco's activities.
The issue appeared to fizzle later in 2019. That's when the state Inspector General's Office, an agency under Cuomo's control, determined the allegation that a JCOPE official had leaked the information was unsubstantiated.
A spokesman for the inspector general's office, Lee Park, said Letizia Tagliaferro, the inspector general, "remains fully recused from the matter" and is now prepared to cooperate with any review.
At the JCOPE meeting, one of the commissioners, James Yates, said he had supplied the inspector general's office with corroborating evidence regarding the leak.
The investigation at the inspector general's office had been overseen by Spencer Freedman. He has since been been hired by SUNY Chancellor James Malatras, a former Cuomo aide who would spend 14 months as president of Empire State College before taking over one of the nation's largest public university systems a year ago, the Times Union of Albany reported.
Garcia said the fact the inspector general determined the leak allegation was unsubstantiated prompted her to resign from JCOPE.
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he hopes the attorney general's office moves forward with the inquiry into the JCOPE leak, noting "transparency" in state government is crucial.
"This is the right step to take to help restore people’s faith in government," Jones said. "We have learned a lot over the past few months about what has happened behind closed doors in Albany. This investigation will make sure that something like this will not happen again.”
At the legislative hearing on JCOPE, Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, suggested that the agency look into whether the millions of dollars Cuomo made on his book deal can be recouped if wrongdoing is found.
Stec suggested the current maximum fines available to JCOPE amount to a pittance compared to the profit Cuomo made from his book on what he called his pandemic "leadership lessons."
Sanford Berland, the JCOPE director, said he has no opinion on whether there should be greater restrictions on the ability of elected officials to earn outside income while serving in public office, noting such a determination is "above my pay grade."
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took charge of the state government Tuesday after serving as Cuomo's lieutenant governor, has indicated she plans to review appointed staff remaining from the Cuomo administration.
"I want people to believe in their government again," she said. "That begins in a dramatic change in culture, with accountability and no tolerance for individuals who cross the line."
On Wednesday, Garcia, who had been appointed to JCOPE in 2018 by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, stated: "Either the inspector general's office is incompetent or corrupt."
Garcia said the person who leaked confidential JCOPE information continues to attend the executive sessions held by the commission. The person has not been identified.
The JCOPE commissioners appointed by Cuomo voted against sending a criminal referral to the attorney general's office.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
