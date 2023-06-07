An Ethiopian minister visiting New York will speak in Oneonta Friday evening.
Kes (Rev.) Chali Yosef is president of the Western Wollega Bethel Synod of the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane. Prior to that, he served as synod vice president and pastor for the Danke Bethel congregation in Dembi Dollo, Ethiopia, Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Walton-Leavitt, pastor of the First United Presbyterian "Red Door" Church, said in an email.
While he has been leader, the Danke congregation built a 3,000-seat facility, increased the financial stability of the synod and helped establish an income generating multi-use in the city, she said. The synod also started a Kindergarten school and upgraded the Gidada Bible School from certificate level to first degree level, Walton-Leavitt said.
Yosef came to the U.S. in May to attend the national Ethiopian Partnership Network meeting near Chicago, before he came to the Binghamton area to visit the churches within the Susquehanna Presbytery. The Susquehanna Presbytery includes Presbyterian churches in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Broome, Cortland, Tompkins and Tioga counties, its website said. He is visiting churches in Delaware and Otsego counties until Saturday morning Walton-Leavitt said in an email.
According to the Susquehanna Presbytery website, the presbytery and the Wollega Bethel Synod in in Dembi Dollo, Ethiopia, partnered in 1996. The presbytery donates $10,000 every year to train missionaries, support the Christian schools of the synod, send visitors in both directions and help when needed, including sending masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the website said.
The talk will begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the First United Presbyterian "Red Door" Church on the corner of Walling Avenue and Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.