Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity — better known as W.I.D.E. — will host its inaugural World W.I.D.E. Family Festival at the Delhi Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
The outdoor event will feature kids’ crafts, family yoga and creative movement workshops, live music, raffles, prizes and the "now locally famous W.I.D.E bake sale," according to Lauren O’Leary, one of the group’s founders.
The group recruited volunteers representing a variety of different cultures and traditions throughout the area, including members of the Iroquois Indian Museum in Howes Cave and a sushi chef from Delhi’s Tuna III.
“The idea is to teach kids through arts, literature and education about the world at large,” O’Leary said.
W.I.D.E is a Delaware County-based nonprofit composed of about 100 local women dedicated to promoting and celebrating the area’s diversity, according to O’Leary. The group was formed in the wake of last summer’s surge in Black Lives Matter demonstrations and activity.
“Twenty-two women showed up at my pond and we just talked,” O’Leary said. “Some of us saw some ugliness in our community, and we found it was nice to talk with people who care about other people.”
W.I.D.E., in the process of obtaining legal nonprofit status, raised money through a series of bake sales to purchase culturally diverse books promoting themes of equity and inclusion to be donated to the Delaware Academy library and a handful of elementary classrooms on a grant basis, O’Leary said.
“We want to offer a window into a world outside of Delaware County,” she said.
The event will feature a scavenger hunt designed to send kids on a learning tour of the various stations, encouraging them to participate in the activities and ask questions of the volunteers, O’Leary said.
“It’s all in alignment with our values: inclusivity, diversity and equity,” O’Leary said.
Visit wideny.org for more information.
