More than 100 people including attended an electric vehicle show at Oneonta’s Neahwa park Saturday, according to the event’s organizers.
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, which sponsored the event, said in a media release that participants from across Central New York brought a variety of EVs including Teslas, Nissan Leafs, Chevy Bolts and Hyundai Konas for participants to view and seek information about.
Local Ford and Hyundai dealers showed off Mustang Mach E and Ioniq and Kona electric cars that are in increasing demand, according to DOAS Co-President and event organizer Susan O’Handley.
“We had hoped for representation from other brands, but buyers and dealers are having trouble getting the cars as more and more people are seeking them,” she said.
EV sales are expected to triple over the next five years according to EVAdoption, and companies such as Ford, General Motors, Volvo and VW anticipate half or more of their auto sales to be electric by the end of the decade, DOAS Co-President Andy Mason said in the release. “The owners at the show today are enthusiastic early adopters and probably the best sales people for the cars. There were many conversations about the increased driving range, low maintenance costs, and pleasure of driving the EVs.”
Hyundai Kona owners Sandy Bright and Charlie Scheim spoke of their two-month-old EV. “It’s a great car,” Bright said. “We’ve taken several moderate distance trips with no worries about running out of battery charge. We plan to drive to Dutchess County this week and expect to make the round trip on one charge.”
The issue of “range anxiety” for potential buyers has diminished considerably with battery improvements and a growing infrastructure of charging stations, Mason said. “One guy said the only people who worry about driving range are those who don’t own an EV,” he said.
Four new fast chargers were unveiled last week by New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Mirabito station on Oneonta’s Southside, as part of the New York Power Authority’s Evolve-NY program. Hochul said NYPA will install 500 chargers by the end of 2021, spaced at intervals of 50 miles on average along interstate highways.
Representatives of NYSEG attended the event to explain low-cost home charging options for EV owners. Friends of Rogers Center offered chances to win a Tesla Model 3.
“This was a great, positive event,” O’Handley said of the show and the turnout. “We saw the future today.”
