Delhi’s former village clerk was sentenced earlier this month to one year conditional discharge after she admitted to embezzling nearly $5,000 from the village, according to Delhi Town Court officials.
Michele C. Barnes, of Walton, was arrested in September and charged with third-degree grand larceny after an investigation by New York State Police and the Office of the New York State Comptroller found that she wrongfully issued herself four checks between December 2017 and October 2018.
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released the following statement Oct. 3:
“Delhi’s former village clerk Michele Barnes betrayed her colleagues and the public by allegedly writing $4,788 in village checks to herself for her personal use. She now faces grand larceny charges. Thanks to my investigators and auditors and their work with the New York State Police, she will now be held accountable for her actions.”
Barnes pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny in December under the terms of a plea bargain offered by special prosecutor Linden Summers, a defense lawyer practicing in Milford. Barnes agreed to pay full restitution plus $500 to cover the village’s insurance deductible.
Village Mayor Richard Maxey told The Daily Star in October that discrepancies in the village’s financial records were discovered during a routine audit by the comptroller’s office, which notified village officials in June 2019. Barnes resigned from her position the following month.
