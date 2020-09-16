Former Laurens Central School District Superintendent Romona Wenck was unanimously appointed to serve as interim superintendent of the Cooperstown Central School District.
Wenck’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, was unanimously confirmed by the Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education at its Wednesday, Sept. 16 meeting.
Wenck, who retired in June from a 43-year career at Laurens, which included a 20-year tenure as a physical education and health teacher, said she had been considering taking on a position as interim superintendent but was surprised that the opportunity came so soon.
“I feel l still have a lot to contribute to the students and schools and our community,” she said. “I’m quite honored and quite thrilled to be chosen by Cooperstown.”
Wenck said she is confident in Cooperstown’s reopening plan, which currently mandates full remote education for all students K-12 until Oct. 2. Hybrid instruction is scheduled to begin Oct. 5.
“What we all learned — and I think every school district feels this way — is that we weren’t prepared for the closures last year,” she said. “Since then, all of our schools, including Cooperstown, have worked diligently to provide the best education possible to our students and to prepare for a multitude of possibilities.”
Wenck shared her well wishes for departing Cooperstown Superintendent William Crankshaw, who announced last month he was hired as superintendent by his alma mater, the Greater Johnstown Central School District.
The board also unanimously accepted Crankshaw’s amended resignation, designating Sept. 30 his last day with the district instead of the previously announced Dec. 1.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
