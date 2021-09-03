Ex-Yankee Williams to perform at induction ceremony

Four-time World Series champion Bernie Williams, a New York Yankees teammate for 12 seasons of Class of 2020 electee Derek Jeter, will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Sept. 8 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown.
Williams, a jazz guitarist who was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for his 2009 album "Moving Forward," discovered his passions for baseball and music at an early age in his native Puerto Rico, according to a media release.
“It is an extra special honor to return to Cooperstown as part of this long-awaited Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where we can all gather together to finally, and officially, induct the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.” Williams said in the release. “It is a privilege to be asked to perform the National Anthem that opens the ceremony to induct four deserving electees: Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and Marvin Miller — who paved the way to a strong union for generations of players before, during and after my own career — and of course, my dear friend and teammate, Derek Jeter. I am sure baseball fans everywhere will agree that this important day will be made all the more special by the scores of loyal fans that will be able to travel to Cooperstown to fill the field at the Clark Sports Center as we celebrate our beautiful game and its greatest legends.”
In 16 big league seasons — all with the Yankees — Williams was named to five All-Star Games and won four Gold Glove Awards for his play in center field. A .297 career hitter who totaled 2,336 hits and 287 home runs, Williams and the Yankees qualified for the postseason in 12 straight seasons from 1995-2006, bringing World Series titles to New York in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000.
Williams played minor league baseball in Oneonta.
Williams left Major League Baseball following the 2006 season and became successful performing music. He also authored “Rhythms of the Game: The Link Between Musical and Athletic Performance” in 2011.
Williams performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which included another longtime teammate, Mariano Rivera.
The 2021 Induction Ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m., with Williams’ rendition of the national anthem performed after the introduction of the returning Hall of Famers.
The Induction Ceremony will take place on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center, one mile south of the Hall of Fame on Susquehanna Avenue. Admission to the Induction Ceremony is free.
The 2021 Induction Ceremony will be televised live on MLB Network.
For more information on the Induction Ceremony, visit baseballhall.org/visit/hof-2021.
