Expansion adds decades to landfill's lifespan

A recently approved lateral expansion of Delaware County’s landfill will guarantee its continued operation for at least another three generations.
A variance granted to the Delaware County Solid Waste Management Facility earlier this month by the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation will add another 40 to 60 years’ capacity to the landfill.
“We’re going a little bit horizontally so we can go a lot vertically,” county Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre told the Delaware County Board of Supervisors when she shared the good news at its August meeting.
The contents of the oldest landfill segment, Cell One, will be excavated and relocated into a subcell adjacent to Cell Four in what is technically known as a reclamation process, according to McIntyre.
Cell One, original to the Walton facility’s 1977 establishment, contains no liner system to protect the earth beneath the landfill from the refuse packed in it.
“It's our greatest environmental exposure,” McIntyre said. “We’re going to get that waste in containment and be able to redevelop that area.”
A composite double-liner and leachate collection system — designed to siphon out the water that naturally percolates through the mound of garbage — will be installed in Cell One, bringing the landfill unit up to contemporary environmental standards and allowing for it to be filled again with new waste, McIntyre said.
“By reclaiming the original 1970s section of the landfill, we can build vertically on top of our existing landfill cells to gain large volumes of capacity, referred to as landfill airspace,” McIntyre said.
The design will follow that of cells Two, Four and Five, which are stacked on top of one another and separated by liners of their own, McIntyre said, describing the setup as a “piggy-back system.”
Cells Three and Six, the latter of which is the sole active cell of the landfill, are largely standalone units.
The terms of the variance granted for the expansion of the landfill footprint also requires the county to continue its recycling, composting and waste diversion program, McIntyre said, “which was all part of the plan anyway.”
McIntyre said that efficient and integrated waste management operations allow her department to concentrate its efforts on extending the longevity of its landfill, noting that since the compost facility became fully operational in 2006, county landfill burial rates dropped by nearly half, tripling the expected capacity of the landfill.
“This is a huge win for Delaware County and our ability to remain self-sufficient in our solid waste program,” McIntyre said of the expansion’s approval, pointing to the 2014 development of the composting facility, which has “paid itself off many times over in its years.”
The county also obtained the requisite approval from the New York City Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for stormwater management, according to McIntyre.
“The continuation of solid waste activities remains subject to compliance with environmental regulations, engineering design standards and operational performance,” she said. “This obligation to ‘do things right’ doesn't go away with the recent DEC approval. It merely gives us the opportunity to ‘continue to do things right’ for a long time going forward.”
In the absence of the newly approved lateral expansion, McIntyre estimated that the landfill in its current structure could only contain about 15 more years of solid waste.
Under such circumstances and in preparation for the closure of the Walton facility — the sole remaining landfill in the county, following the consolidation of former town operations in the ‘70s and ‘80s — the county would likely have to pursue the acquisition of another site, McIntyre said.
A decades-old study shortlisted about a dozen sites throughout the county, with the former Meridale Farms near the top.
“It’s much easier to manage one garbage can than two,” she said. “By focusing all of our efforts on one site, we have a continued interest in keeping this place running as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”
Several core samples were extracted and analyzed from Cell One to “make sure there weren’t any surprises,” McIntyre said. The contents were “relatively boring, which is a good thing, in this business.”
Current reclamation plans for Cell One were approved by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors in 2017 as part of the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan, effective through 2027, according to McIntyre.
Previous plans to mine Cell One and run its contents through the composter were abandoned after it was determined the process would be extensive and malodorous, McIntyre said.
“We want to do this as fast as possible,” she said. “We try very hard to be good neighbors.”
Construction of the new subcell is expected to be complete by late 2022, nearly a decade after the plans were drafted, McIntyre said. “Nothing quickly happens in Solid Waste.”
“That we may continue to provide for control and management of local solid waste for 40 to 60 years using very little acreage is a really big deal, and almost unheard of in a small, rural area. This is one more example of how Delaware County is unique in a good way,” McIntyre said. “I think everybody should be very proud that Delaware County has the resources to do this.”
