Two contractors were injured Tuesday, Oct. 27, in a small explosion at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the Otsego County Department of Emergency Communications received a notification from the hospital’s fire alarm monitoring company and a 911 call from a passerby who heard the explosion, according to Robert O’Brien, director of E-911 Communications for Otsego County. The Cooperstown fire and police departments responded, as well as the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.
The explosion occurred while a contractor was transporting equipment in an exterior service stairwell connected to a construction site near the hospital’s receiving dock, according to Karen Huxtable-Hooker, Bassett’s public and media relations director.
The individual transporting the equipment was seriously injured and transferred to a Syracuse hospital. Another injured contractor was evaluated in Bassett Medical Center's emergency department.
No other injuries have been reported and damage within the hospital was minimal, with no impact on hospital operations, according to Huxtable-Hooker.
Investigators from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control are determining the cause and origin of the explosion, which remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.