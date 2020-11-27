No one was injured in a Schoharie County home explosion Thanksgiving Day.
New York State Police responded to 5700 State Route 145 in the town of Seward shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. The residence was unoccupied and no one was inside at the time of the explosion, according to a media release. The investigation is ongoing.
Troopers were assisted by the Schoharie County Fire Coordinator and the Sharon Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.