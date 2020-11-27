No one was injured in a Schoharie County home explosion Thanksgiving Day.

New York State Police responded to 5700 State Route 145 in the town of Seward shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. The residence was unoccupied and no one was inside at the time of the explosion, according to a media release. The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers were assisted by the Schoharie County Fire Coordinator and the Sharon Fire Department.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you