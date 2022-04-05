'Explosive device' spurs evacuations in Walton

Several businesses were evacuated in the village of Walton on Tuesday, April 5, after an unexploded ordnance was found at the Walton Department of Public Works garage on Water Street.
Walton Village Police Chief Joseph D'Addezio said a highway department employee found a piece metal on the side of the road and brought it back to the garage to dispose it. A coworker thought it might be more than a piece of scrap metal and called 911 around 1 p.m., he said.
"It turned out to be a military grade ordnance, an older style '40s or '50s rocket type explosive device," D'Addezio said. "The sergeant who was the first on the scene immediately called the State Police Bomb Disposal Unit."
In addition to the village and state police, the Delaware County Sheriffs Department also responded to the scene.
As a precaution, the block was closed and businesses from McDonald's to Dollar General were evacuated by the police, he said. Traffic coming into town along state Route 10/Delaware Street was diverted at West and Griswold streets, and traffic was heavy along West, Mead, North and Griswold streets and Benton Avenue. Firefighters from Walton, Delhi and Trout Creek directed traffic while the streets were closed. Traffic coming into town along state Route 206 was diverted to Stockton Avenue to South Street.
With the closure of Delaware Street, Big M announced it would be closed until Delaware Street was re-opened. It re-opened at 4:15 p.m. Other stores that were closed during the evacuation also re-opened soon after it was deemed safe.
The Walton Central School District diverted students out of harm's way during dismissal, D'Addezio said. The district did not let any walkers walk along Delaware or Bridge streets and could not drive buses on the two streets.
Students who normally walk across Bridge Street were bussed instead, the district said in a notice to parents. The district also had two drop-off sites for parents at The Castle and Mead Street. Kids that didn't need to cross the river were allowed to walk home as normal. The district also canceled after school activities and events.
D'Addezio said he didn't want to disclose where the ordnance was found because he didn't want people going there to see if there was anything else in the road. He said the police would be going out there to see if there is anything else dangerous.
The ordnance was cleared from the scene and the area was re-opened to residents at about 4 p.m.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
