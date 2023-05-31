On Wednesday, a three-person crew from Fitz’s Landscaping of Yorktown Heights planted trees along the street-facing entrances to the Dietz Street Lofts.
This brings the brand-new four-story apartment complex one step closer to moving tenants in, but it’s unclear when that is scheduled to start.
Azita Miller, a representative from project developer Kearney Realty and Development Group, of Baldwin Place, declined to comment Wednesday on the current availability of units.
“We are accepting applications and conducting interviews for both artist and non-artist units as we have in the past,” Miller said via email.
Artists are defined in the rental application as prospective tenants involved in “artistic or literary activities.” The application does not differentiate between an amateur or a professional artist.
There are dedicated units for artists and middle-income renters.
According to an online brochure published by Kearney, the building has 44 one-bedroom units and 19 two-bedroom units, including units for mobility, audio and visually impaired residents.
The brochure also states that all units will be set below market rents. The artist units start at $662 to $900 per month for a one-bedroom unit and $779 to $1094 for a two-bedroom unit, determined by where the applicant falls on the area median income scale.
In order to determine this, the lengthy application asks for documentation of the applicant’s income and assets, including 2020 and 2021 W2’s and federal tax returns, six weeks of most recent pay stubs and documentation on any other sources of income — such as social security, pension, disability or annuity payments — six months of all bank, credit union and investment statements and most recent retirement fund account statements — such as 403b or 401k.
Building amenities are slated to include laundry, elevator, rooftop terrace, on-site superintendent and management office, a gallery space for resident artists, three common rooms including a room with three computers for common use. The other two common rooms are slated to be a performance practice space and a shared artist space, according to the brochure.
Judy Pangman, the city’s community development director, said Wednesday via email that she would know more about Kearney’s progress when it is done with the rental process.
The City of Oneonta Planning Commission approved the site plan application in November 2019, the day after the city’s Common Council approved the sale of roughly a half-acre of the two-acre Dietz Street parking lot for $257,500 to Parkview Development and Construction, LLC.
The council approved the project in July 2019 for $16 million, including $1.47 million from city of Oneonta Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds — part of a $10 million state grant awarded in 2016.
Construction on the building began in April 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed groundbreaking that had been slated for 2020.
It is unclear when the building will be completed. Miller and Pangman did not return requests for further comment.
The first floor of the building is reserved for Hartwick College’s Grain Innovation Center, funded in part with a $180,000 grant from the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.