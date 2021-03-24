A homeless woman scheduled for extradition to Illinois after she was arrested as a fugitive from justice was released from the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday, March 24.
Kimberly A. Barrows, 46, was wanted in Illinois on an outstanding warrant stemming from a December probation violation, according to Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver, who said he was informed Wednesday that Illinois law enforcement was “no longer interested” in the case.
Illinois authorities did not offer further clarification on the matter, Oliver said. “We went through a lot of work for what ended up being nothing.”
Barrows had been held in the Delaware County Jail since Monday, when she and a companion, Terence J. Barrows, 30, of Solvay, were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a laundromat dryer, according to Oliver.
Both were charged with sixth-degree conspiracy for allegedly agreeing to commit a crime. Kimberly Barrows was additionally charged with petit larceny and as a fugitive from justice.
Sidney police were called to investigate an alleged theft from the Bridge Street Laundromat on Monday. Officers were unable to identify the two suspects from surveillance video footage, but screenshots posted to the department’s Facebook page led to the positive identification of the Barrowses in less than two minutes, according to Oliver.
The pair was staying with relatives in Sidney at the time of the alleged theft.
Terence Barrows was issued an appearance ticket to Sidney Village Court. Kimberly Barrows was arraigned in Sidney Village Court and sent to the Delaware County Jail before she was released Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.