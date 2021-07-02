The village of Delhi will celebrate its bicentennial Friday, June 2, with the return of the annual Fair on the Square, a parade and fireworks.
COOPERSTOWN - Barbara R. Oles, 95, formerly of Gladstone Hollow, Andes, died Saturday June 19, 2021, in Cooperstown, surrounded by her daughters. Barb was born April 23, 1926, at the family home in Franklin, Meadowdale Farm, a daughter of Edwin C. and Mildred E. (Payne) Rowell. On April 6, 1…
A Graveside Committal Service for Charles M. Carmen will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday July 6, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Emmons. Mr. Carmen passed away December 16, 2020.
FRANKLIN - Justin Curtis Harper, 50, passed away peacefully at his beloved home, July 1, 2021, after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Justin was born on March 13, 1971, to George and Mary Harper in Annapolis, MD. He was predeceased by his father in 2013. He is survived by his wif…
NORWICH — Gloria R. Williams, 79, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, at Robinson Terrace Living Center in Stamford. Gloria was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Masonville, daughter of the late John and Mary (Norton) Williams. She worked as a punch press operator for Keith Clark in Sidney for 36 years. She is …
