The 132nd Afton Fair will begin Thursday, July 8 and will be the first in the area since the state lifted restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to fair board committee member Rhonda Barriger, it was hard to plan this year's fair, “especially since we found out May 26 that we could open.”
Barriger said there would be some restrictions, such as asking people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear their masks, there would be hand sanitizer located throughout the fairgrounds and there would be signage reminding people to be mindful of other people's space.
According to the online schedule, the fair will open at noon Thursday and Friday, and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Barriger said this year's fair is dedicated to lifelong Afton resident and fair supporter Tammy Rae Palmetier, who died of cancer on Feb. 14.
Barriger said there is a full schedule of events and this year's highlights include rides by Gillette Shows, harness racing, live music, animal judging, fireworks, stock car races, a rodeo and a parade.
“This year's parade theme is 'Christmas in July' because Afton wasn't able to have their Christmas parade last year,” Barriger said.
The parade will be held Thursday night. Line up is at 6:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 7 p.m. Following the parade, Beadle Brothers will perform until 10 p.m. and there will be a fireworks display by American Fireworks.
Also on Thursday, harness racing begins at noon.
“We're one of the few fairs left that has harness racing,” Barriger said. “There will be several races in memory of former racers.”
There will also be chicken, rabbit and goat shows and a kiddie tractor pull Thursday. Barriger said she didn't know how many animals would be shown at this year's fair, but was hopeful for a good turnout.
Friday's highlight will be the weekly stock car race. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 9 to 14 and free for those 8 and under. The grandstand will open at 5 p.m. with the first race scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Also on Friday, Dirt Road Express will perform from 5 to 9 p.m.
Saturday's entertainment begins at 9 a.m. with an open horse show featuring English and Western divisions and a dairy show at 10 a.m. There will be a cornhole tournament beginning at 1 p.m., with registration at noon. Northern Star Productions will host its annual Youth, Junior & Adult Karaoke Contest from noon to 4 p.m. The grandstand entertainment will be Rafter Z Rodeo, featuring bull riding, barrel racing and ranch sorting. The grandstand will open at 5 p.m. with tickets $10 for adults, $5 for kids 9 to 14 and 8 and under are free.
Also on Saturday, Jason Wicks will perform from 6 to 10 p.m.
Sunday's highlight is a performance by Sundown from 3 to 6 p.m.
Barriger said she is hopeful for a good turnout for this year's fair, “Everyone wants to get out and do things. We're getting back to normal. We hope people will support us and come to the fair. We wanted to bring the fair back to the people this year because we all missed it last year.”
Entry to the fair is $3 per person Friday through Sunday, with those 8 and under free. Thursday's admission is free.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
