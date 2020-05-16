'Fairy dusting' groups bring joyful surprise to local kids

In a time where social distancing and staying home have become the norm, “fairy dusting” groups are bringing local residents together to spread cheer and support one another.
Parents post their kids’ ages and interests in a designated Facebook group, said Afton resident Vanessa Berthel, “and others from the community can choose who they want to ‘dust’” by leaving treats, gifts and trinkets by the door.
“It’s a new version of ding-dong-ditch,” she said. “With social distancing, it’s a fun way to stay connected.”
Berthel said she started a group for Afton last week after feeling out of place in a larger, farther-reaching group for Broome County.
“That group reached around 1,200 members in five days, but I just wanted to work on our community,” she said. “We’re a small community and no one out here ever got picked, anyway.”
Within five days of the Afton group forming, Berthel said it grew to 100 members and facilitated 45 dustings.
“The more people we connect with, the more people whose lives we can enrich,” she said.
Berthel said her own children, 5-year-old Asher and 3-year-old Amari, were “ecstatic” when they saw the baskets their fairy left for them on their porch.
“They just love it,” she said. “It’s like Christmastime.”
Six-year-old Lilly Elderkin and her 4-year-old sister, Maliya Martinez, were “dusted” Thursday by Kasy Byrne, a childhood friend of Brittany Thompson, their mother.
“You’ve been dusted,” Lilly read from the card, as Maliya squealed with delight upon finding s’mores fixings in the bag.
Thompson said she knew Byrne was coming to “dust” her children, but was caught by surprise when she received her own gift bag, filled with wine and candles.
“The point is to spread the love around,” Berthel said. “We’re having a lot of fun.”
Oneonta resident Desiree Ruggles said she started an Otsego County fairy dusting group after she was added to a similar group for Norwich and Greene and reluctant to drive 45 minutes to an hour.
“It’s been a hard time for everyone, and who doesn’t want a smile on their face?” Ruggles said. “It’s for anyone. My whole mission was to put a smile on people’s faces.”
“I didn’t expect it to blow up like it did,” she continued. Within the first week, the group grew to nearly 800 members.
“I wanted for other people to experience some sort of joy while all this is going on,” Ruggles said. “I thought people would pick their friends, but a lot of people have gifted strangers.”
“It really shows that in times of need, people do come together and support each other. Even though we’re a bigger community, people still care about each other,” she continued. “It’s all out of the goodness of people’s hearts.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.