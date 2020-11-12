Fallen soldier from Otsego honored by state Senate

State Sen. James L. Seward, R-Milford, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, announced the late Corporal Michael Mayne of Burlington Flats as the 2020 inductee to the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame from the 51st Senate District.
“Corporal Michael Mayne is a true American hero, and it is my honor to induct him into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame,” Seward said in a media release. “Michael was an exemplary soldier who cared deeply about his country and the men and women he served alongside. Tragically, Michael lost his life in Iraq in 2009 and his ultimate sacrifice must always be remembered.”
Mayne, 21, served in the Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was assigned to the 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, a unit of the 25th Infantry Division based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
Mayne died along with two other American soldiers and a translator on Feb. 23, 2009, in Balad, Iraq when insurgents attacked his unit using small arms fire, the releases said.
A 2006 graduate of Edmeston Central School, Mayne “was known for his sense of humor and friendly nature,” the release said. “He knew from a young age that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and serve his nation in the military.” He joined the Army shortly after his high school graduation.
Prior to his service, on Memorial Day 2003, he unveiled an Eagle Scout project in Memorial Park in Burlington Flats with flagpoles for each branch of the military. Flags representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and the United States continue to fly at the site. A memorial to Mayne has since been installed underneath the flags.
“It has been my great honor to participate in the Burlington Flats Memorial Day service on a number of occasions and speak in front of the flagpoles Michael placed for his Eagle Scout project,” Seward said. “He believed deeply in his country and the ideals of service and commitment. I commend Michael and all veterans for their service and sacrifice to our nation.”
The New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame inductees may be former members of any branch of the United States Armed Forces. Inductees are chosen for the honor based on either service in combat or notable work performed after discharge from the service.
Mayne’s biography along with those of other inductees, past and present, can be found online at www.nysenate.gov/honoring-our-veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.