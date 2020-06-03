Familiar face returns as Walton school superintendent

The Walton Central School District will have a new superintendent, beginning next month.
The Board of Education unanimously approved Michael MacDonald to the position during a Tuesday meeting, which was held remotely via the district’s YouTube page, according to a media release.
MacDonald will start in the position July 1, and will lead the same district where he started his professional education career in 1994 as a special education teacher after student-teaching at the district in 1993.
“I’ve never been away from the community,” MacDonald said in the release. “You don’t often get the opportunity to work for an organization that is deeply ingrained. It truly is coming full circle.”
MacDonald will succeed Larry Thomas, who has served as the district’s interim superintendent for the past two years.
The superintendent search began in January, culminating with remote presentations from each of the two finalists.
“Dr. MacDonald’s leadership skills experience, and knowledge of our district and community definitely made him stand out,” school board President Ronda Williams said.
MacDonald, 50, received a three-year contract.
“The board is happy to have completed this process,” Williams said. “It was important for us to find a strong leader in all aspects of governing a district. Someone who will listen and identify the needs of our students and staff, as well as having the ability to enhance the district's offerings."
MacDonald holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration degree, and also has a master's degree in educational administration. Both degrees are from Capella University. His undergraduate degree is a bachelor of science in secondary education from SUNY Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.