September has arrived — school is back in session, the leaves are just starting to turn and fall festivals are returning to Oneonta.
The Catskill Choral Society’sGrand and Glorious Fall Fairis scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 in Neahwa Park. It is free of charge and open to the public.
The family-friendly event is the group’s largest fundraiser, according to a news release.
Live music from the bandshell is slated to include singer Danielle McMullin, Rich Mollin Jazz Duo, Ana Laura Gonzalez on flute and Dan Butterman on clarinet, Catskill Choral Society Singers, City of the Hills Sweet Adelines and a battle of the bands featuring Redshift and others.
Food offerings on the menu include Catskill Hot Dogs, Catskill Momos, Ty’s Taco-Ria, Tickled Pink BBQ, AJ’s Smokin BBQ, Sweet Peach Smokehouse, Shaver-Hill Maple, Ooh Fudge It and Old Millstone Farm.
More than 60 merchandise vendors are expected to attend, including Shakedown Street, Lavender’s Blue Booksellers, Thompson’s Treasures, Testani’s Trinkets & Treasures, Brooker Lane Boutique, Melaluca, Mary Kay and Pampered Chef.
Team Gordo’s Girls, a group formed to raise funds in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, is scheduled to sell crafts and jewelry to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Children’s activities will include face painting, a bounce house, Mike the Juggler and BJ the balloon clown.
Saputo, USA is the lead sponsor of the event. SFCU is the sponsor for the children’s entertainment. Five Star Subaru and Best Wine & Spirits also contributed to event sponsorship.
For more information and entertainment schedule, visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com.
City of the Hills Festival
The annual City of the Hills Festival, presented by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta celebrating the city’s artist community, is scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17 in downtown Oneonta.
After a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned last year. This year, organizers expanded it to a two-day event, bringing together the community of local artists, musicians, writers and residents for shopping, entertainment and art appreciation.
According to the event website, this year’s offerings include murals, artist workshops, children’s activities, yoga, food trucks, a downtown art walk, drag show, craft beer garden, musical performances and artisan and vintage vendors.
A special augmented reality art gallery is another draw this year. Using the Artivive app on a smartphone, people can view digital artwork mapped over the mural paintings on Dietz Street.
Scheduled entertainment from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the main stage at CANO, 11 Ford Ave., includes The Carringtons, AKA Family Von Crapp, Flying Rob and Friends, and Rib and the Bones.
Acoustic sets Saturday at Muller Plaza include Khalil Jade Music and Those Darn Cats.
Jimkata — whose members all grew up in Oneonta — and Part Time Step Dads are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. Tickets are $25 to $30.
From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the main stage, scheduled entertainment includes M.E.B. Records Collective, Allie Sandt Band, The Big Takeover and a drag show with Lily Bola, Sarah Chix, Priscilla Bow and Natalie Taylor.
Acoustic sets Sunday at Muller Plaza include Wyatt Ambrose and Ben Hulbert.
For more information about the festival, visit www.cityofthehillsfest.org, www.facebook.com/cityofthehillsfest/ and Instagram @cityofthehillsfest.
