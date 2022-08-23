The Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware County Family Farm Day will return on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Family Farm Day is an agritourism collaboration among Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties, CCE Delaware County, Delaware County Tourism, Destination Marketing Corporation — Otsego and Schoharie Co. Tourism, Delaware County Economic Development, as well as local chambers of commerce, county farm bureaus local farmers and sponsors, said Carla Crim, one of the organizers.
Family Farm Day was started in Schoharie County in 2013 by CCE Educator David Cox, Crim said. “He based the event on Madison County’s Open Farm Days. The event was so successful that he expanded it to Otsego County several years later.”
The majority of participating farms from previous years are returning for their ninth year for Family Farm Day, she said.
“Quite a few farms are not generally open to the public, so it is a great opportunity to visit them and learn about their practices and products. Several of our returning farms have farm stands or stores that are open on a regular basis, but add in special activities like tours and tastings,” Crim said.
Some activities featured in Family Farm Day are hands-on demonstrations and educational activities, tours, rides, samples and tastings of local foods and beverages and shopping for goods such as dairy products, meats, botanicals and baked goods, according to information provided from CCE.
“In Schoharie County, Parson’s Vegetable Farm in Sharon Springs is famous for their hospitality — fun games for the kids (and kids at heart), a you-pick flower farm, fresh veggies, and sweet treats,” Crim said. “The owners, Kerry and Kenyon are very gracious and highly entertaining.”
Other farms participating are Hulse Hill in Fly Creek and Birdsong Farm in Delhi, which contains a garden run by CCE Delaware Master Gardeners as a cooperative, according to Crim.
“We also host a Saturday Farmers’ market with incredible vendors offering vegetables, ciders, crafts, soaps, meats, flowers and baked goods. We are within a few miles of other great stops on the tour and we will be happy to help plan your day,” she said.
The planning process for Family Farm Day started very early in the year, Crim said. CCE educators from the three counties worked to obtain funding to market the event.
“Then came the task of obtaining sponsors and recruiting participants. The marketing team did a great job getting a new logo and virtual guide together. A lot of effort also goes into putting out the road signs, which are re-used and updated with the date each year,” she said.
COVID-19 has also been a complicating factor for the planning process as farms have been hesitant to commit, not knowing if a new variant and associated restrictions could crop up. “The late August timing isn’t ideal for many farmers as well, either they are past their peak or not quite there yet, or they are actually at peak and far too busy to accommodate visitors,” Crim said.
Despite the setbacks from COVID-19, the pandemic increased awareness about local food systems and gardening, according to Crim. More than ever, people are interested in learning about where their food comes from and they want to support farmers.
“We anticipate that we will have more visitors than ever based on trends and social media engagement. Every site will have surveys available for both hosts and visitors to share feedback so we can continue to improve the Family Farm Day experience,” she said.
