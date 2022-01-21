The Huntington Memorial Library will resume its Loot Box program in February.
Huntington Memorial Library Programs Assistant Bridget Stith said the Loot Box program was held in the fall and was an upgrade to the take-home kits the library gave out to families. The take-home kits were little brown bags with activities inside. The Loot Box comes in a cardboard box.
She said families can choose either a take and make or a science, technology, engineering, arts and math loot box. Each month is a different theme and contain materials and instructions to make either two arts and crafts or two STEAM activities and a book that correlates with the month's theme. The kits are geared toward different age groups from age 4 through 16.
According to a media release the themes for the arts and crafts Loot Boxes are as follows: February - Black History and Random Acts of Kindness; March - Irish Culture and Agriculture; April - Love Your Library and Love Your Planet and May - Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage and Trains. The themes for the STEAM boxes are as follows: February - Engineering and Tooth Science; March - Artful Math and Ag Engineering; April - Health Science and Morse Code and May - Windmills and Trains.
Stith said she tries to find interesting holidays that take place during the month and design a box around those holidays.
"We're celebrating National Engineering Week in February with activities," she said.
She said she enjoys coming up with the theme and the boxes. She said sometimes it can be difficult coming up with the activities as she has to be able to describe in writing each step of the activity, instead of showing kids how to complete the activity in person. She said she includes photos and videos if needed. In addition to the instructions, she needs to make sure the materials can be used by the different age groups.
She said the fall Loot Boxes were "funded largely by a donation to the library from Jim and Carol Baker for use in library programs. It's largely due to that donation that we were able to afford giving away 60 brand new books for three months on top of the other materials. We are currently in the process of exploring funding options to be able to continue the program beyond winter and spring."
In addition to the monetary donation, she said volunteers helped put the 30 boxes together each month. She said that was a big help, especially in September, when volunteers counted out buttons and placed them in a bag for a craft to create an apple on a board in honor of Johnny Appleseed Day.
Stith said the arts and crafts Loot Box program is sold out, but people can be put on the waiting list in case a family doesn't pick up their box. She said there were a few openings in the STEAM Loot Box program.
