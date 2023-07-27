Family Planning of South Central New York was awarded a $1.2 million dollar grant, according to a media release from the agency.
The grant funds will be spent during the next five years for the Personal Responsibility Education Program. The state Department of Health-funded initiative "works to delay sexual activity, increase condom and contraceptive use, reduce teen pregnancy, and ensure adolescents have access to comprehensive reproductive medical care services," the release said.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to receive this grant once again,” said Andrea Guccia, director of education at Family Planning. “Through this funding, our highly experienced educators will continue providing medically accurate, age appropriate, evidence based programs in Delaware and Otsego Counties, serving adolescents ages 10 to 19 in school districts and community based organizations.”
The programs will also continue to include adult preparation topics designed to increase protective factors, including opportunities for engagement with school and community, avoidance of high risk behaviors, development of social emotional skills, and demonstration of positive norms to support transition to a healthy, productive, and connected adulthood, according to the release.
