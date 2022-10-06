Family Planning of South Central New York has been awarded a $1.2 million, five-year grant by the AIDS Institute of the state Department of Health to provide enhanced sexually transmitted infection , HIV and hepatitis C services for the Southern Tier Region, according to a media release from the agency. Family Planning has medical centers in Binghamton, Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney and Walton, with a sixth soon to open in Cortland. The grant will allow Family Planning to serve patients from Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins counties, the release said.
“We are delighted to receive this grant,” said Allison Swift, director of patient services. “This funding allows us continue to provide the highest quality medical care to even more patients, including annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings, pregnancy testing and options counseling, STI testing and treatment, and rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing, with the significant addition of prescribing antiretrovirals to patients testing positive for HIV."
With the grant, Family Planning "will become one of the very few medical providers in the Southern Tier region offering rapid initiation of such medication, the same day that the patient tests positive," the release said.
Family Planning is working with other health and human service organizations to address the social determinants of health that could be barriers to accessing critical medical care, the release said. Agreements are in place with Chenango Health Network, Delaware Opportunities, Family and Children's Counseling Services, Family Enrichment Network, Southern Tier AIDS Program, Tioga Opportunities and Legal Services of Central New York.
