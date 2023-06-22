Family Planning of South Central New York will participate in National HIV Testing Day on June 27 by providing free Rapid HIV testing at its Oneonta and Norwich medical centers.
According to a media release, a rapid HIV test uses a finger prick to quickly detect the presence of HIV antibodies or antigens. Unlike traditional HIV tests that require samples to be sent to a laboratory for processing, rapid tests can deliver results within a shorter time frame, typically within 20 minutes. Rapid HIV tests "are highly accurate and provide an initial screening for HIV infection," the release said.
Patients can choose between calling ahead to schedule an appointment or walking in during normal business hours at the medical centers. Rapid HIV tests "will be administered by trained healthcare professionals, and patients will receive their results during their appointment, ensuring immediate access to crucial information," the release said.
In the event of a confirmed positive result, patients can be started on antiretroviral medication that same day. Family Planning "is one of the very few medical providers in the Southern Tier region prescribing rapid initiation of antiretroviral medication to combat HIV," according to the release.
